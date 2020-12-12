Editor's note: This story was updated at 11:09 p.m. to correct the date of Don Sturgeon's death.
Beloved Franklin County Magistrate, teacher and school administrator Don Sturgeon passed away on Friday due to COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from his daughter, Krista Sturgeon.
“I honestly was hoping I would never have to speak these words,” she wrote on Friday. “Before noon today my father, Don Sturgeon succumbed to the God-awful COVID-19 virus. At this time I ask that everyone pray for my family, especially my mother.”
Sturgeon, who was 83 years old, spent 42 years teaching in Franklin County Schools. For 16 years he was athletic director at Franklin County High School.
Known to many as “Sturge,” Sturgeon served as magistrate for District 3, covering eastern Franklin County, for 12 years.
Current District 3 Magistrate Michael Mueller said that after he took Sturgeon’s place on the Fiscal Court, Sturgeon gave him a warm welcome.
“He spent his entire life giving back and we thank him,” Mueller said. “The first time I met Don Sturgeon, I introduced myself and he said, ‘So you’re the guy that’s going to take my job.’ From that moment forward we created a lasting friendship. He became a political mentor for me and supported my goals for our community.”
Fred Goins, a close friend who served on the Franklin County Fiscal Court alongside Sturgeon for several years, said that he was “so successful in all aspects of his life.”
He also lauded Sturgeon for holding friendships such as his and Goins’ dear, even when the inevitable political disagreements occurred.
“Sometimes we voted in opposite directions on a particular subject.” Goins said. “Many times after meetings we would have dinner together. We would usually meet at the Office Pub & Deli, but we never talked business. I should add that I don’t ever remember him having a drink there.”
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells served with Sturgeon as both judge-executive and as a magistrate.
He said that one of the qualities he most appreciated about Sturgeon was his willingness to speak his mind.
“He was pretty straight,” Wells said. “He always told you how he felt and he didn’t beat around the bush.”
Wells also noted that Sturgeon, a fixture at Franklin County High School as a teacher and administrator, got to know most of the Franklin County community, including county staff. Wells said Sturgeon’s love for people shone through at the office.
“He’d talk to everyone at the office and ask them how they were doing, and he knew most of them because he taught them,” Wells said. “Every time we interviewed people he’d always say, ‘Oh, I know them. He did this, she did that. I’m so glad he turned out like he did.’ They meant so much to him.”
Sturgeon was also remembered fondly by longtime City of Frankfort elected officials John Sower and Bill May.
“He was a great servant to our community and mentored several students in our community, even afterwards,” May said. “It’s a great loss for this community.”
Sower recalled Sturgeon’s ability to stay true to himself.
“He was a great educator and public servant — as ethical as the day is long,” Sower said. “Even if you disagreed with him, you knew he had fully developed his thoughts and his position on a certain issue.”
In a 2018 interview with The State Journal, Sturgeon urged the current Fiscal Court to compromise and have the ability to see past political disagreements when it comes to county matters.
“There are some problems you solve and some you can’t solve, but don’t let it get to you,” Sturgeon said. “When you lose, you go on and hope you win the next one.”
In a Facebook post, Krista emphasized her father’s strong feelings on education and equality.
“My dad dedicated his life to service,” she said. “Education to him was a definitive right and not a privilege. He and my mom both taught my brother and myself that everyone in this world was equal no matter what and if we saw inequality we should do what we could to fix that problem.”
A recently constructed splash pad at Lakeview Park was named in honor of Sturgeon for his service to the county.
Funeral services are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.
