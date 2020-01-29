Frankfort City Commission candidate Tim Childers brought a notebook of ideas to his interview with The State Journal.
“I have a lot of good ideas I think can change our path forward,” he said. “And they’re simple and cheap.”
The 49-year-old Frankfort native recognizes that some people think his ideas are unconventional, but Childers said he has thick skin.
He credits his “thick skin” as the reason for running for office again after losing in the Frankfort mayoral primary in 2016.
Childers received the least number of votes — 308. Outgoing Mayor Bill May received 4,120 votes, outgoing City Commissioner John Sower received 2,373 votes and Mary Eaton received 490. May narrowly defeated Sower in the general election.
Currently retired, Childers worked in construction for most of his life. He said the strong male figures — his father, uncles and history teacher — helped mold him into the man he is today.
Last year, Childers initially thought he’d run for the state Senate, but he changed his mind. He decided he wants to start as a commissioner and work his way up.
As for current issues, Childers is in favor of the Franklin County Humane Society building a new animal shelter and he’d like to see the city and county high schools upgrade their football fields to synthetic turf.
One of Childers' key ideas is to bring urban fruit trees to the downtown area.
Childers got the idea from a similar program called City Fruit out of Seattle, Washington.
Childers believes planting more fruit trees and opening up a community garden downtown would help fill the void after South Frankfort grocery Pic-Pac closed last summer.
Childers also foresees different events being created as a result of more fruit trees, such as a downtown fair of sorts that would include pie-eating and wine-making contests.
With all the upcoming construction slated for the downtown area, Childers would like to see the city have its own sawmill and concrete plant, so the city can profit from the construction and/or save money by doing the work themselves.
Childers would also like to see everyone in the city have free internet access. He's also in support of police officers and firefighters receiving a raise.
“We’re the capital city. We need to be the shining example,” Childers said.
He is one of 12 people running for the city commission.
Others are Harry Carver, Shannon Griffith, Kelly May, Will Prible, Anna Marie Rosen, Diane Strong, Brent Sweger, Kyle Thompson, Leesa Unger and incumbents Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman.
The race for city commission is nonpartisan, which means none of the candidates affiliate with a political party.
The primary election is May 19. The top eight candidates will move on to the general election on Nov. 3.
The top four candidates at the general election will be elected to the city commission.
