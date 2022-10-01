The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract.

William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual misconduct occurred, his attorney, Kyle T. Thompson, said in a news release announcing the lawsuit Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription