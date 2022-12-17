The former chief financial officer for the Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA) has filed a whistleblower lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court accusing his former employer of firing him for calling attention to the embezzlement of millions in retirement funds. 

Steven Herbert, who served in the position from January 2021 until he his termination last June, said that the KPPA is in violation of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act. The act protects public employees from retaliation or punishment when they disclose or report things like violations of the law, mismanagement, fraud, waste or abuse of authority within public agencies.

