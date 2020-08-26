A man of words, there is no doubt former State Journal Editor Phil Swift would have done a better job writing about his life.
“He was rarely without an opinion on almost any topic, including politics, writing, sports, music and people,” said his daughter, Amy Bersson.
Swift, who led The State Journal‘s newsroom from the mid-1950s to 1960, died Saturday at 95.
“He took a keen interest in impartial, proper and accurate writing and reporting as an editor and later supporting speech writing for a U.S. senator,” Bersson said.
Swift led a life of service to his country, state and community.
He flew 33 combat missions during World War II while serving in the 306th Bombardment Group of the 8th U.S. Army Air Corps as a B-17 tail gunner.
After earning a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, he started his journalism career at the Spencer Magnet before moving to The Woodford Sun and finally The State Journal.
Following his departure from the SJ, Swift worked as commissioner of aeronautics in Gov. Bert Combs’ and Gov. Ed Breathitt’s administrations. He was also campaign manager and chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Walter Dee Huddleston in Washington, D.C., until the early 1980s.
Swift retired in 1984 and he and wife, Reva, returned to Frankfort — a place he always considered home.
“Phil was the consummate gentleman and a true autodidactic polymath,” his self-proclaimed favorite son-in-law Tom Bersson said, adding that Swift taught himself how to paint and play musical instruments.
“He was an avid boater, hiker, fisherman, camper, tennis player, golfer and fan of UK basketball.”
In retirement, he served as president of the Kentucky Book Fair for several years and also volunteered with PBS.
“He was a voracious reader on many topics and had a personal library that would whet the reading desires of any person interested in literature,” Bersson added.
Swift was preceded in death by his wife, Reva, and son, David. His ashes will be placed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery alongside them.
He is survived by his children, Ben Swift, Amy Bersson and Brian Swift; grandchildren, Laura Bersson, Jonathan Bersson and Elizabeth Bersson; son-in-law, Tom Bersson; and niece, Gina Caine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.