Ft Myers screenshot

A screenshot from the Fort Myers City Council meeting on April 30, 2021.

A Florida city that had been considering Thomas Hutka, who this week was offered the job of Frankfort city manager, went another direction on Friday morning.

The Fort Myers city council selected Marty Lawing, a former county manager from North Carolina, instead of Hutka and one other finalist in a 5-2 vote.

Lawing was present at the council meeting, and expressed excitement about the council's selection. He is now in the negotiation process with the Fort Myers city government.

Hutka has a meeting scheduled with Frankfort Human Resources Director Kathy Fields on Friday afternoon, per Fields. She said “the ball is really in Mr. Hutka's court” as to whether to accept Frankfort's offer, which includes an annual salary of $150,000.

It is unclear if Hutka, who ran the Broward County, Florida, Public Works department for 11 years, is in the running for any other positions.

He has not responded to a State Journal request for comment.

The Frankfort City Commission voted unanimously Monday to offer him the job of city manager.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription