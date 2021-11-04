Candidates for four different elected offices put pen to paper to make their runs official on Wednesday and Thursday.
Jeff Hancock for Franklin County Clerk, Michael Mueller for Franklin County Judge-Executive, Phillip Shepherd for Franklin Circuit Court Judge and Jeffrey Alan Sizemore for 3rd District Constable have all filed for their respective races.
Mueller and Sizemore would be newcomers to the offices for which they’re running.
As of Thursday, candidates have said Mueller’s and Shepherd’s races will become contested.
Mueller faces incumbent Franklin County-Judge Executive Huston Wells, who has told The State Journal that he intends to run for re-election. Both are Democrats, and will duke it out in 2022’s May primary.
Shepherd, in a press release, emphasized fighting the drug epidemic, government transparency and protecting citizens’ rights as reasons that he wants to continue to serve. The Frankfort native has held his spot on the bench since 2006, and would serve 24 years over three terms if reelected.
“Frankfort is where I grew up, and where all the important events of my life have shaped me,” Shepherd wrote. “My family, education, work and faith are all deeply rooted in this community. I know the people of Franklin County, and they know me.”
Shepherd’s competitor is Joe Bilby, a Frankfort attorney and Marine Corps veteran with experience in private and public spheres. He’s currently the lead attorney for Kentucky Department of Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, a Republican.
Bilby has yet to officially file, but in announcing his run against Shepherd, he branded himself as a “constitutional conservative,” and said that Shepherd has “failed to follow the law.”
Hancock, for his part, touted his accomplishments in his seven years at the helm of the clerk’s office. In particular, he highlighted the digital back-imaging of deed room materials, clean audits, excess fees collected and recently earning the distinction of getting the second-highest voter turnout rate in the state.
“It is of vital importance that Franklin County has a county clerk with the experience to protect your tax dollars, ensure the integrity of our elections, and properly preserve our records,” Hancock wrote.
Jan. 7 is the current deadline to file for an elected office, but that deadline could be pushed due to a stalled redistricting process controlled by the state legislature.
