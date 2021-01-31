Four Frankfort residents have been appointed to the Early Childhood Advisory Council by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Felicia Smith will represent citizens at large and serve a term ending on June 30, 2024.
Jason Glass will represent the state agency responsible for education. His term will expire June 30.
Sarah Vanover will represent the state agency responsible for childcare with her term ending on June 30, 2024.
Connie White will represent the state agency responsible for mental health. Her term will expire June 30, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.