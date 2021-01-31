State seal

Four Frankfort residents have been appointed to the Early Childhood Advisory Council by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Felicia Smith will represent citizens at large and serve a term ending on June 30, 2024.

Jason Glass will represent the state agency responsible for education. His term will expire June 30.

Sarah Vanover will represent the state agency responsible for childcare with her term ending on June 30, 2024.

Connie White will represent the state agency responsible for mental health. Her term will expire June 30, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription