The decommissioning of two traffic signals on Second Street will take place next week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the signals at Second and Shelby Street and Second and Steele Street will be replaced with four-way stops beginning March 6.

The date and duration of the work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

You can also get traffic information for the District 5 counties at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5.

