Stop sign
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Friday will install four-way stop signs at two intersections on Second Street.

The traffic lights at Second and Steele streets and Second and Shelby streets will be decommissioned as part of the city’s TIGER Grant program for revitalization of the Second Street corridor.

