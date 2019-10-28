The traffic signals at the intersection of Shelby and Fourth streets have been decommissioned.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet approved converting the intersection —adjacent to Frankfort High School — to a four-way stop.
On Monday, the cabinet placed the traffic signals in a red flash mode, which will remain in place for at least 90 days, and installed stop signs. After 90 days, KYTC will remove the overhead traffic signals.
The intersections of Second Street at Steele Street and Second Street at Shelby Street also are expected to become four-way stops after KYTC approves decommissioning those two traffic lights. KYTC is reviewing a request from city officials to do so as part of Second Street revitalization funded by a federal TIGER grant.