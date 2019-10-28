102919_stop_01_MH.jpg
Buy Now

The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet installed a four-way stop sign at the intersection of Fourth and Shelby Streets on Monday. (Photo by McKenna Horsley)

The traffic signals at the intersection of Shelby and Fourth streets have been decommissioned. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet approved converting the intersection —adjacent to Frankfort High School — to a four-way stop. 

On Monday, the cabinet placed the traffic signals in a red flash mode, which will remain in place for at least 90 days, and installed stop signs. After 90 days, KYTC will remove the overhead traffic signals. 

The intersections of Second Street at Steele Street and Second Street at Shelby Street also are expected to become four-way stops after KYTC approves decommissioning those two traffic lights. KYTC is reviewing a request from city officials to do so as part of Second Street revitalization funded by a federal TIGER grant.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription