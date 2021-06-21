Frankfort will have fireworks on the Fourth of July.

The annual display, which is hosted by the Frankfort VFW Post 4075 in partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery and the City of Frankfort, will take place downtown.

Fireworks rise in the sky during Frankfort Knows Fireworks show in honor of entrepreneur and downtown merchant Tony Davis on Sept. 4, 2020. Frankfort Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 4075 hosted the show in partnership with Buffalo Trace Distillery. (State Journal file photo)

The launch site is located off Taylor Avenue and U.S. 127 and the fireworks can be viewed from downtown.

The show is slated to start at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The VFW fireworks display is graciously sponsored by the Buffalo Trace Distillery, through proceeds of  the Great Buffalo Chase 5K, which will be held virtually over the holiday weekend, July 2-4.

“Buffalo Trace Distillery is proud to sponsor the 20th annual Great Buffalo Chase 5K to benefit the city of Frankfort’s VFW Post 4075 and the highly anticipated annual fireworks show," the distillery said in a statement. "It is an honor to offer this virtual event to bourbon lovers nationwide and commemorate our local veterans."

Daryl Casey, of VFW Post 4075, thanked Buffalo Trace for its continued support of the community event.

"We absolutely couldn't make this happen without the financial support we receive from them," he said.

The 2020 show was postponed until Sept. 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the 62nd year in a row, VFW Post 4075 is honored to provide the fireworks display for the City of Frankfort's Fourth of July celebration," Casey added.

"We hope that the community can come out and enjoy the show as we emerge from the past year and enjoy being together once again." 

Additional details and event updates may be found on the City of Frankfort and VFW Post 4075 Facebook pages.

