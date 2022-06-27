The annual Frankfort Fourth of July fireworks display is slated for 9:45 p.m. Monday.

As in previous years with the launch site being located off of Taylor Avenue and U.S. 127, Frankfort residents and visitors will be able to view the display from downtown Frankfort.

The VFW fireworks display is graciously sponsored by Buffalo Trace Distillery, through proceeds of the Great Buffalo Trace 5K. This year’s race will return to in-person, after several years of a virtual event due to COVID. The in-person 5K is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday, July 4, on the distillery’s campus. A virtual option is still being offered this year and virtual participants may complete a 5K Saturday through Monday, July 4. The VFW thanks Buffalo Trace for their continued support of this community event. 

The City of Frankfort is pleased to support the annual fireworks show by working in partnership with VFW Post 4075. Additional details and event updates may be found on the City of Frankfort and VFW Post 4075 Facebook pages.

