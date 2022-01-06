A Frankfort artist was awarded an Art Meets Activism Grant by the Kentucky Foundation for Women recently.

The grant was one of 42 handed out to feminist artists and social change organizations across the state.

Jasmine Fouts, of Frankfort, received $5,545 to create songwriting workshops for women, elders (55+), and members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community. The proposed songwriting workshops will engage community members in expressing their truth through song. Participants will receive nourishing attention and the structure needed to create and share songs from their perspective.

Jasmine Fouts

Jeri Howell, left, sings with Jasmine Fouts during an open mic session as part of the "Smash SMARD" festival at Josephine Sculpture Park in this 2019 State Journal file photo.

“These arts-centered, community-based projects work to transform the life of women and girls in Kentucky by helping them tell their stories across a variety of art forms from needlework to film. These authentic female perspectives offer innovative ways to meet the myriad of challenges we face today and help create a more hopeful world for the women of tomorrow,” said Sharon LaRue, Executive Director of the Kentucky Foundation for Women.

The Art Meets Activism program supports a wide variety of individual artists and organizations committed to building on the power of art to increase awareness about feminist issues, alter perceptions, stimulate dialogue, open new spaces for civic participation and imagine new ways to create a more just and equitable Kentucky. The grants are for activities that are artist driven and include the direct participation of individuals and communities.

 

Applications for the foundation’s next round of funding, through the Art Meets Activism Grant Program, will be available in February. Learn about the process and preview the application questions at https://www.kfw.org/grants/art-meets-activism/ 

Applicants should be able to demonstrate their commitment to feminism, their ability to engage community members, and have a concrete plan for positive social change through arts-based activities. Applicants may request funds for activities including: community participation in creating art; collaborative or individualized artmaking with women and/or girls, artists’ creation of new work in a community context; arts education programs primarily focused on women or girls; developing an organizational diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) plan; or adapting technology to address community accessibility needs due to COVID. 

For more information call Avery Guess at KFW at 502-562-0045 or check our website at www.kfw.org.

