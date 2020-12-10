Franklin County Farmers Market representatives McKenzie Fox and Emma Anderson will be the guest speakers at Wednesday's Rotary Club of Frankfort meeting.

Fox is community engagement coordinator for the Franklin County Farmers Market, and Anderson is the market's Americorps volunteer.

The meeting will be held virtually and is open to the public.

For more information, email rotaryfrankfortky@gmail.com or call 502-330-5835.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription