The Kentucky Public Service Commission approved the sale of eight small sewer systems, including one in Franklin County, to a Missouri-based company that promises to correct longstanding problems with a majority of the systems.
According to the PSC, Bluegrass Water Utility Operating Co. LLC, a subsidiary of Central States Water Resources, "has the necessary financial, technical and managerial ability to provide reasonable service and the transaction is in the public interest — as required by state law."
Together, the eight sewer systems serve roughly 1,300 customers.
Franklin County’s Fox Run Utilities, which has 34 customers in the Fox Run Estates Subdivision located off Louisville Road just past the Salato Wildlife Education Center, was found to be in disrepair and not meeting environmental standards.
Other utilities include:
• P.R. Wastewater in the Persimmon Ridge development in Shelby County
• Marshall County Environmental Service, which operates the Great Oaks and Golden Acres systems
• LH Treatment Co. in the Longview and Homestead subdivisions in Scott County
• Kingswood Development and Lake Columbia Utilities in Bullitt County
• Airview Utilities in Hardin County
• Brocklyn Utilities in Madison County
Central States Water Resources was formed to acquire and rehabilitate small water and wastewater systems. Bluegrass Water plans to operate the Kentucky utilities using the same third-party contractors it employs in Missouri and Arkansas.