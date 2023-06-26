The City of Frankfort and VFW Post 4075 are dedicating the 65th annual Fourth of July fireworks show to the person who started it all.

Foxie Tracey, a Korean War veteran and lifetime member of Post 4075, launched the fireworks show in 1958 and participated in every show until his death last year.

