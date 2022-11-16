The Frankfort Plant Board voted unanimously to accept a bid from a regional solar contractor to build a community solar farm on the East-West Connector at Tuesday's meeting.
Once completed the farm will allow homeowners, renters and businesses equal access to the benefits of solar energy generation, regardless whether or not they have the space or funds to install their own panels on their property.
FPB Chief Electrical Engineer Travis McCullar told the board that of the four firms that responded to a request for proposal published in October, Solar Energy Solutions (SES) came in with the lowest bid while still meeting all the project's criteria.
"Solar Energy Solutions really checked all the boxes," McCullar said of the company that has warehouses in Lexington, Louisville and Cincinnati. "They have a good price, a well-qualified firm, lots of relevant project experience. We think we will have a really good partner in the project."
According to McCullar, the winning bid came in at $398,056 out of a maximum budget of $400,000. At that price SES will build the first of four phases of the solar farm that will neighbor the current FPB headquarters.
The panels constructed during the first phase are expected to produce 186-kilowatts direct current (kWDC). In addition to the energy, SES will plan and design the site and build a protective fence around the panels.
While answering questions on the project, McCullar mentioned that the first phase includes all the prep work for the future phases.
"Four phases of fence, four phases of site work, four phases of design, essentially," he said. "They are putting the panels and the ground mounted equipment for phase one only. But for the other pieces, the ground work and fence, that is the entire site."
The money that is going to pay for this project is due to come from a federal reimbursement program under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Per program regulations, construction on the community panels cannot begin until after the new year.
"We had discussed Jan. 1 to make sure we were OK with the tax provisions," McCullar noted.
According to the Request for Proposals (RFP), the project will take approximately six months. During that time McCullar said the FPB staff will develop the rate customers will pay for the energy and finalize the program requirements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.