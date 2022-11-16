FPB logo

The Frankfort Plant Board voted unanimously to accept a bid from a regional solar contractor to build a community solar farm on the East-West Connector at Tuesday's meeting.

Once completed the farm will allow homeowners, renters and businesses equal access to the benefits of solar energy generation, regardless whether or not they have the space or funds to install their own panels on their property.

