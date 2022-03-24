FPB March 23

The Frankfort Plant Board at their March 23 meeting. (Harry Hasken-Wagner | The State Journal)

After eight months of meeting via Zoom, the Frankfort Plant Board FPB met at a special in-person meeting on Wednesday and approved a Southeastern Power Administration (SEPA) agreement.

SEPA is a federal agency part of the Federal Hydropower Program and is in charge of 22 hydroelectric power plants across 11 states and four river systems, including the Cumberland River, which weaves across Kentucky and Tennessee. 

The nine plants along the Cumberland River are between 45 and 74 years old, with the vast majority of its equipment being original. Typically, that equipment has a 35-year lifespan.

Thornton Brown, a representative from the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA) of which FPB is a member, presented a sub agreement to a long-term memorandum of agreement long-time (MOA) to FPB, which would help fund a $1 billion-plus rehabilitation project for those plants. 

The long-term MOA takes place over multiple years, while the sub-agreements are signed every year or so. Each sub agreement is for $25 million, which SEPA customers all contribute to. This MOA started in 2011, with this sub-agreement being the 11th agreement proposed. According to the KyMEA website, service with SEPA commenced on May 1, 2019.

KyMEA deals with SEPA on the behalf of KyMEA members, as well as with other energy producers, such as the Joppa coal power plant in Metropolis, Illinois, the Paducah Power System’s natural gas power plant and the diesel power plant in Paris, Kentucky. 

Since the federal government invested in SEPA projects, it is responsible for repaying that investment to the government. On average, power sales repay 64% of the total cost of each project. 

Even though SEPA is a federal agency, appropriations funding for hydroelectric rehabilitation projects is limited. As a result, SEPA chose to enter into long-term MOAs with its customers. These MOAs allocate a portion of customers’ revenue to go towards rehabilitation projects for the hydroelectric power plants. 

Board member Kathryn Dutton-Mitchell asked Brown whether any other customers had not signed the long-term MOA. He replied that everyone had signed it. He also pointed out that, if SEPA did not get the $25 million it had requested through the sub-agreement, the rehabilitation projects would take longer than expected. 

However, Brown said, regardless of whether FPB participated in the long-term MOA, its energy rates would not change. 

“As hard as it is to believe, your participation in this customer-funding arrangement, or not, doesn’t affect your rates,” he said. 

FPB General Manager Gary Zheng also pointed out that it would not be used for the majority of FPB’s power demand, but still would help during peak hours. 

“Overall, if you look at KyMEA’s portfolio, SEPA is relatively clean and low-cost. Particularly, you can use that for the peaking. You can schedule that for the most time you need it. Also, it’s 100% renewable. I think there’s a lot of value,” he said. 

After little deliberation, the FPB board members voted unanimously to sign the agreement. The next FPB meeting will be April 19 at 5 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription