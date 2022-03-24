After eight months of meeting via Zoom, the Frankfort Plant Board FPB met at a special in-person meeting on Wednesday and approved a Southeastern Power Administration (SEPA) agreement.
SEPA is a federal agency part of the Federal Hydropower Program and is in charge of 22 hydroelectric power plants across 11 states and four river systems, including the Cumberland River, which weaves across Kentucky and Tennessee.
The nine plants along the Cumberland River are between 45 and 74 years old, with the vast majority of its equipment being original. Typically, that equipment has a 35-year lifespan.
Thornton Brown, a representative from the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA) of which FPB is a member, presented a sub agreement to a long-term memorandum of agreement long-time (MOA) to FPB, which would help fund a $1 billion-plus rehabilitation project for those plants.
The long-term MOA takes place over multiple years, while the sub-agreements are signed every year or so. Each sub agreement is for $25 million, which SEPA customers all contribute to. This MOA started in 2011, with this sub-agreement being the 11th agreement proposed. According to the KyMEA website, service with SEPA commenced on May 1, 2019.
KyMEA deals with SEPA on the behalf of KyMEA members, as well as with other energy producers, such as the Joppa coal power plant in Metropolis, Illinois, the Paducah Power System’s natural gas power plant and the diesel power plant in Paris, Kentucky.
Since the federal government invested in SEPA projects, it is responsible for repaying that investment to the government. On average, power sales repay 64% of the total cost of each project.
Even though SEPA is a federal agency, appropriations funding for hydroelectric rehabilitation projects is limited. As a result, SEPA chose to enter into long-term MOAs with its customers. These MOAs allocate a portion of customers’ revenue to go towards rehabilitation projects for the hydroelectric power plants.
Board member Kathryn Dutton-Mitchell asked Brown whether any other customers had not signed the long-term MOA. He replied that everyone had signed it. He also pointed out that, if SEPA did not get the $25 million it had requested through the sub-agreement, the rehabilitation projects would take longer than expected.
However, Brown said, regardless of whether FPB participated in the long-term MOA, its energy rates would not change.
“As hard as it is to believe, your participation in this customer-funding arrangement, or not, doesn’t affect your rates,” he said.
FPB General Manager Gary Zheng also pointed out that it would not be used for the majority of FPB’s power demand, but still would help during peak hours.
“Overall, if you look at KyMEA’s portfolio, SEPA is relatively clean and low-cost. Particularly, you can use that for the peaking. You can schedule that for the most time you need it. Also, it’s 100% renewable. I think there’s a lot of value,” he said.
After little deliberation, the FPB board members voted unanimously to sign the agreement. The next FPB meeting will be April 19 at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.