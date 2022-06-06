FPB Cable-Telecom crews will conduct planned maintenance service interruptions in order to upgrade server components during the early morning hours Tuesday.

Customers should plan on brief outages occurring between 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. during the maintenance window.  FPB telephone and cable modem internet customers will experience loss of voice/data connectivity at varying intervals during this time.

Customers may need to reboot their modems, routers, and computers if they experience an outage longer than the scheduled maintenance window. FPB NextBand internet and cable TV video services will be unaffected by this maintenance.

This maintenance will improve network reliability for customers. FPB appreciates your patience during this outage.

