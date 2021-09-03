Frankfort Plant Board announced that temporary outages are planned in parts of the capital city as electric voltage conversions continue.

Effected areas include:

  • Wednesday: Buttimer Hill and Taylor Avenue from approximately 8-10 a.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 11: Ewing Street to Capital Avenue and Second Street to Lafayette Drive from 8 a.m. to noon.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 15: Reservoir, Commonwealth, Capital Heights, Altamont, Hay, Crescent, Owsley and east side of Tanglewood from 8-10 a.m.

Crews will also put door hangers in the area to notify customers.

For more information or questions, call Wanda McDonald at 502-352-4412.

