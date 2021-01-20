The Frankfort Plant Board approved a $3.5 million project to improve its substation on Wilkinson Boulevard at its monthly meeting Tuesday night.
The substation is across from the Urban Woods apartment complex near downtown Frankfort. FPB General Manager Vent Foster pointed out that the equipment at the substation was old, and much of it had failed.
He said that one failed transformer was built in 1969, and he estimated that the substation has lost around one-third of its capacity.
The board unanimously approved the proposal, but raised several questions about the financing of it and the reasons for the project — most of them related to the now-vacant Parcel B land.
“Are you doing more now because it’s being developed over there?” board member Stephen Mason asked. “I’m talking about the added responses we’re making there because we’re aware of the pending developer.”
Mason also suggested that, as has happened with some projects in the past, the developer share in the costs of infrastructure improvements that will then benefit that developer.
But Parcel B plans are still in limbo, as the city has not released a development agreement for proposed Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to help fund public infrastructure for the project, which would include mixed-use residential and commercial development.
Foster said that given that uncertainty, the need to replace equipment now, and the fact that something will likely happen with the land regardless of what form it takes, he thinks the board should go forward with the improvements.
“We have to make a guess here and a plan for an item that needs to last 35 or 40 years,” Foster said.
After back-and-forth discussion over the future scenarios of what actions could be taken if and when a development begins to take shape on the land, board member John Snyder made a motion to approve the improvements to the substation and pointed out that a deal with any developer could be made later on.
“We’ve got the option, if it turns out we’ve got somebody that’s going to take a huge part of this substation, where we can negotiate terms with them,” Snyder said.
All board members approved.
The board also heard a report from Finance Director David Denton and Customer Service Supervisor Cassie Estill.
Estill announced to the board that the first round of utility cutoffs due to lack of payments on bills will take place Thursday.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s order that banned utility shutoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic expired at the start of this year.
Estill said FPB has worked hard to put those behind on their bills into payment plans. She said about 2,700 residents are currently on such payment plans.
She added that data on cutoffs won’t be available until later this week.
The board urged residents still struggling to pay their bills to reach out to community partners, particularly Bluegrass Community Action, which still has ample funds to help those in need.
Water
The board also spoke about two separate water issues: fluoridation and the Tanglewood reservoir.
Board member Kathryn Dutton-Mitchell brought up a potential bill in the General Assembly that could weaken regulations as it relates to putting fluoride — an important chemical that aids dental health — in water across the state.
State law currently requires most water systems to fluoridate their water. The bill in discussion would allow municipalities to decide whether they want fluoride. The FPB serves more than just Frankfort, providing water to much of Georgetown and other surrounding communities.
The board asked staff to review the bill and consider actions moving forward if some version of the bill succeeds in becoming law.
The board approved plans for replacing the once-controversial reservoir located near the Tanglewood neighborhood.
FPB Chair John Cubine mentioned that communication regarding the plan between FPB and neighboring residents has gone smoothly, commending board member Dawn Hale for her efforts in that regard.
Cable rate raise
The board unanimously approved to hold a public hearing on raising rates for FPB’s cable service. Staff described the raise as routine, since the current trend in the industry is for program providers — of which there are a limited number of major ones — to regularly raise prices.
“This is seen across the board nationwide,” Telecommunications Product Manager Harvey Couch said. “This is not a unique situation here in Frankfort.”
The proposed 2021 cable rate would add roughly $3 to the current monthly rate, going from $69.50 to $72.45.
