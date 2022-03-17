The Frankfort Plant Board (FPB) unanimously voted to approve increasing the cable network pass-through fee and the rates for bulk cable I and bulk cable II, as well as an access road to the new animal shelter at Tuesday's meeting.
In February, FPB held a public hearing to discuss the fee and rate increases, but no members of the public attended.
The cable network pass-through fee will increase 53 cents, from $59.66 to $60.19 effective May 1. The rate increase for bulk cable 1, which includes hotels and dormitories, will increase from $14.80 to $15.25 per month and bulk cable 2 rates, which affect office complexes, will increase from $25.81 to $26.60 per month.
In regards to Cable 10’s program duplication policy, it will only provide digital files of programming recorded after July 1, 2021, and digital files, as well as DVDs, of programming recorded before July 1.
FPB also unanimously approved allocating $50,000 to the Franklin County Humane Society for a shared access road for the new animal shelter. The humane society had said at the March 3 Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting, where it was awarded $200,000 by the court, that they would request the $50,000 from FPB.
The humane society asked FPB to pay for only one portion of the access road because it would only be using a small portion of it. It was also stated that the city would pay for maintenance of the road. Board member Kathryn Dutton-Mitchell pointed out that this was a great deal, and that building the road themselves would have cost significantly more.
“It’s actually beneficial for us to go in on this together. We’re saving maybe $35,000 (than) if we had to build that road ourselves and not share the road. And then on top of it, saving the cost of maintenance because we won’t be maintaining it. It’s great that we can help the humane society, but it’s also very cost-beneficial for us,” she said.
A member of the public, Dennis Krol, registered to speak to the board as well. After reading about FPB’s discussion on electrical vehicle charging stations during its Feb. 15 meeting, he was concerned about the cost of installing them, as well as what it would cost those who used them.
There are currently three charging stations in Frankfort and the locations were chosen by the city. They are located at Juniper Hill Park, on Olive Street behind the Capital City Museum and by River View Park. The city also chose to pay for the electricity to those stations.
The stations in Frankfort are the slower level two charging stations, as opposed to the faster level three charging stations, which can charge a car in roughly 30 minutes. Level two charging stations cost between $20,000 and $24,000 to install, while level three charging stations cost roughly $60,000 to install. While the city pays for the electricity, FPB paid for the installation costs.
John Cubine, FPB board chair, told Krol that there is potentially going to be federal money available to install charging stations. If that is the case, he said, they will likely install more stations in Frankfort.
“There’s apparently going to be a considerable amount of federal money available for EV charging stations nationwide, which could cover the cost of those charging. And I think, in talking with city officials, especially the mayor and I’m certainly not speaking for him, I know he is definitely interested, from a tourism standpoint, to go with the level three chargers, because people aren’t going to come to town and sit there for nine hours to get their car charged,” he said.
Krol was also concerned that electric vehicle drivers were not paying state or federal road taxes, similar to how gasoline-burning cars and trucks pay one when they fill up at gas stations. He worried that a lack of people paying the road taxes would result in poor road upkeep.
“If … 30% of the public, or 30% of the cars on the road, are gonna be electric, and they’re not gonna be charged anything, how are we gonna keep up the roads with no road tax, federal or state?”
John Snyder, the board’s vice-chair, explained that many states will charge a fee when the electric vehicle is registered that will supplement the road taxes not being collected.
“What most other states do is they charge a flat fee at the time of registration. They kind of figure out how many miles the car will drive. The number ranges anywhere from $100 to $150 to $200 in some locations, based on what an average car might pay in gasoline tax,” he explained.
Snyder also mentioned House Bill 8, which passed the House and is being looked at by the Senate. It proposes, among other things, “battery reclamation and mitigation fees” on electric and hybrid vehicles.
The next FPB meeting will be held on April 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.