During the monthly Frankfort Plant Board meeting on Tuesday, board members were asked to consider entering a contract with a new card payment vendor in order to save money for FPB and its customers.
FPB Finance Director David Denton told the board that he and his team were looking for more cost efficient ways to process customers' credit cards when they pay their bills.
"We are always looking at ways to improve the customer experience and if we can do that while also helping FPB operations then it's a win-win," Denton noted. "We have had our current payment card vendor since 2007 and looking at our processes, we are looking at the ability to process payment cards and do it at a cheaper convenience fee and offer additional payment options to our customers as well as have more streamlined back office reconciliation and record keeping."
Denton said by going from the current company, Speedpay, to the North Carolina-based company Paymentus, FPB will be able to lower the convenience fee on card transactions by 11% from $3.95 to $3.50.
In addition to paying with a debit or credit card Denton mentioned that Paymentus allows for transactions through Venmo, Apple Pay, PayPal as well as the ability to pay at retail stores such as Walmart.
FPB will continue to take payments in the form of FPB eChecks on the FPB portal as well as automatic bank draft and through banking websites all free of charge, and in-person at the FPB building and through the mail.
Denton said that since the FPB portal was launched in 2016, 89,700 customers have used eCheck to pay their bills while the number of mail, in-office and drive-through payments has plummeted.
"We are moving to a low-cost option for the customer to a much cheaper operating process for the plant board," the director concluded. "All these moves make us more efficient, allow us to do more with less labor and benefits and overall allows to keep rates low to our customers."
The board voted unanimously to approve the agreement with Paymentus.
