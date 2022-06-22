At its monthly board meeting on Tuesday evening, the Frankfort Plant Board (FPB) voted to approve a proposed water rate increase that is scheduled to go into affect on July 1.
The rate hike will come in the form of a 64-cent add-on to a fixed $9 monthly charge for residential customers. The rate will increase another 64 cents every July 1 through 2026.
The idea for the rate hike was broached by Gannett Fleming, a Pennsylvania-based engineering consulting firm hired by FPB to study service allocation and rate design.
As The State Journal reported in May, the firm's study showed that as of June 30, 2021, the cost of service revenue requirements was $12,269,600. The revenue amount was $11,586,681 and with the proposed rate increase the projected revenue would be $12,269,803.
The board was unanimous in its decision to approve the yearly increase. In the discussion leading up to the vote, Board Chair John Cubine noted that the FPB was appreciative of the public's interest and comments on the matter. He said that the board and staff took concerns raised FPB customer Tom Marshall at the public hearing on May 30 into account.
Marshall, a retired attorney who specialized in public utility law, asked FPB to consider a number of factors before making a decision. Marshall was not present during the vote.
"We appreciate Mr. Marshall's comments," FPB's Chief Financial Officer David Denton said during the meeting. "Those were focused around rate design, cost drivers and cost comparisons. We did include and consider the things he brought up."
FPB published its responses to Marshall's comments, as well as its decision making process on its website.
Board member John Snyder said before the vote that the fixed rate increase is not ideal, but it is necessary given current trends in water conservation and the latest nationwide economic struggles.
"So much of our water cost is fixed and I have always thought that the way to address it through fixed cost things rather than volumetric," Snyder said. "Appliances are conserving more and more water and trying to chase our expenses with a volumetric rate is a fool's errand. I don't particularly like this, but I think it's a necessary step."
