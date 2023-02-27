The Frankfort Plant Board Water Department is conducting a water service line inventory to meet new federal government requirements and is seeking customer assistance.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently revised the 1991 Lead and Copper Rule. As part of the revision, FPB is currently conducting a water service line inventory of both the customer-owned service line and the utility-owned side of the service line. The inventory must be complete by October 2024. 

