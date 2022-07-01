Enthusiasm abounded at the Franklin County Fiscal Court regular meeting on Thursday evening as the Frankfort Plant Board (FPB) officials began to give their presentation. 

A week prior, the FPB and Franklin County secured more than $8 million in state grants for 11 different proposals that will expand broadband internet access to almost 2,000 previously unserved residences and businesses inside the county.

"You all were smart about doing 11 different projects," Judge-Executive Huston Wells said before the FPB presentation. "You weren't sure you would get approval of all 11 of them, but thought you'd at least get approval of some of them. But you got them all."

Proposed FPB expansion.jpg

FPB General Manager Gary Zheng in turn expressed his appreciation for the county. 

"I want to thank you [Wells], and the magistrates and also the staff from the county," Zheng said via Zoom. "This is a true partnership."

With the funding secured, the FPB will now begin the first phase of installation.

FPB Cable and Telecom Superintendent Adam Hellard told the Fiscal Court that the process could start as early as next week.

"We have contacted our engineering firm and asked them to start doing the walkout," Hellard said. "What the walkout is, for people who don't know, they will actually send personnel out to the field to walk these routes and that is how they come up with the final design."

During the walkout, engineers will take measurements and make markings all around the county in order to figure out which properties will require an easement, which is a legal right to access property for a specific reason.

"When they bring that back, that is what they are going to base their final design on," Hellard explained of the study's results. "As a part of that final design, that is when we get into the areas where we really need the magistrates and the people in the community, because that is what is going to generate easements and the process that we use to get access to serve your neighbor or actually bring the service to you."

The engineering firm estimates that the walkout will take 12 to 16 weeks. Once that is complete Hellard predicts that FPB will have to obtain between 2,000 and 2,500 easements. As easements are granted, FPB will begin to lay the one million feet of fiberoptic cable. 

The superintendent went on to say that most of the added cable will be installed overhead as apposed to laying it underground. 

FPB estimates that the total project will be finished in December 2025, but will strive to finish earlier.

