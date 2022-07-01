Enthusiasm abounded at the Franklin County Fiscal Court regular meeting on Thursday evening as the Frankfort Plant Board (FPB) officials began to give their presentation.
A week prior, the FPB and Franklin County secured more than $8 million in state grants for 11 different proposals that will expand broadband internet access to almost 2,000 previously unserved residences and businesses inside the county.
"You all were smart about doing 11 different projects," Judge-Executive Huston Wells said before the FPB presentation. "You weren't sure you would get approval of all 11 of them, but thought you'd at least get approval of some of them. But you got them all."
FPB General Manager Gary Zheng in turn expressed his appreciation for the county.
"I want to thank you [Wells], and the magistrates and also the staff from the county," Zheng said via Zoom. "This is a true partnership."
With the funding secured, the FPB will now begin the first phase of installation.
FPB Cable and Telecom Superintendent Adam Hellard told the Fiscal Court that the process could start as early as next week.
"We have contacted our engineering firm and asked them to start doing the walkout," Hellard said. "What the walkout is, for people who don't know, they will actually send personnel out to the field to walk these routes and that is how they come up with the final design."
During the walkout, engineers will take measurements and make markings all around the county in order to figure out which properties will require an easement, which is a legal right to access property for a specific reason.
"When they bring that back, that is what they are going to base their final design on," Hellard explained of the study's results. "As a part of that final design, that is when we get into the areas where we really need the magistrates and the people in the community, because that is what is going to generate easements and the process that we use to get access to serve your neighbor or actually bring the service to you."
The engineering firm estimates that the walkout will take 12 to 16 weeks. Once that is complete Hellard predicts that FPB will have to obtain between 2,000 and 2,500 easements. As easements are granted, FPB will begin to lay the one million feet of fiberoptic cable.
The superintendent went on to say that most of the added cable will be installed overhead as apposed to laying it underground.
FPB estimates that the total project will be finished in December 2025, but will strive to finish earlier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.