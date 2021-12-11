Trucks for Princeton

The Frankfort Plant Board took a few trucks to Princeton Saturday. (Harrison Wagner | State Journal)

Eight linemen from the Frankfort Plant Board headed to Princeton on Saturday.

They were part of the effort to bring power back to western Kentucky and the areas affected by what Gov. Andy Beshear said “is likely to be the most severe tornado outbreak in our state’s history.”

Frankfort Plant Board crew before heading to Princeton

From left are Matt Quarles, Eric Brown, July Taylor, Steven Riddle, Michael Colligan, Michael Tracy, Russell Goins, Mike Aldridge. A crew of eight men left to help restore power in Princeton on Saturday. Historic storms had caused devastating damage to western Kentucky. (Photo Submitted)

Located roughly 60 miles east of Mayfield, where a candle factory collapsed with 110 employees inside, Princeton was along the tornado’s path of destruction. FPB was selected to go to the city by the Kentucky Municipal Utilities Association (KMUA), through which FPB is part of a mutual aid network.

“KMUA coordinates with the American Public Power Association who organizes crews from the 2,000+ municipal utilities members to send to areas in need,” according to a press release from FPB.

Previously FPB has helped out in other states after natural disasters, such as in Florida after a hurricane.

Scott Hudson discusses Princeton job

Frankfort Plant Board Electric Superintendent Scott Hudson speaks with the crew headed to Princeton. "Just remember to keep safe," he emphasized. (Harrison Wagner | State Journal)

The crew loaded up two bucket trucks, an auger truck and a pickup truck with enough food, water, gear and clothing to last them a week. However, according to electric superintendent Scott Hudson, they may be there longer.

“It’s gonna be more than a week. It depends on how many crews they get from other places,” Hudson told The State Journal.

He said another factor in the amount of time the crew will be helping comes down to the amount of damage the area suffered.

“It depends on the damage, because (there) could be 80 poles (downed), but there may be an area you don’t have to set 40 poles because there’s no houses now,” Hudson explained.

To keep the workers from getting overworked, Hudson said they start switching crews out after about a week.

“We’ll switch the crews out this time, we’ll probably have to,” he said. “We’ll start evaluating and rotating people in and rotating people out.”

Mike Aldridge, the electric supervisor and one of those headed to Princeton, said the crew would likely be rebuilding the area’s electrical infrastructure.

“I’m sure it’ll be replacing poles, stringing new wire, changing cross arms,” he said, “and just rebuilding the system down there.”

Hudson mentioned he had heard Princeton’s own utility workers had to cut their work short in order to take people to the hospital.

“They were trying to do assessments last night, and they had to switch gears and start helping people who were injured, getting them to doctors and hospitals,” he said. “So they quit doing their assessment line work and had to help the neighbors.”

While Frankfort and Franklin County were under tornado warnings, Hudson said the area got off relatively lucky.

“They started about 4:30 this morning, and everything was pretty much back on by 8:30 a.m.,” he said. “We’ve had a few straggly calls the rest of the day, but we only had like five or six calls to start off with.”

Hudson said most of what they worked on in the area were downed lines and downed trees causing power outages.

“They weren’t major power outages,” he said. “They were kinda small.”

FPB crew attaching American flag to a truck

Members of the crew headed to Princeton attach an American flag to the back of one of their trucks. (Harrison Wagner | State Journal)

Before the FPB crew left for Princeton, Hudson gathered them together to let them know what they were in for.

“We’re going to a war zone,” he told them.

“The whole entire western part of the state, there won’t be no cellphone signal there right now, when you get down there,” he stated. “Cellphone towers are all down.

“Just remember to keep safe.”

After securing everything to their trucks, the crew fastened an American flag to the back of one of the trucks. Then, pointed towards Princeton, they set off. 

