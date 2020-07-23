The Frankfort Plant Board approved the extension of a contract with Weatherization Plus, an insulation contracting company it has paid to offer certified home energy audits.
At Tuesday's meeting, Travis McCullar, with the electric department, said when the program began last year, the contractor was able to complete 35 home energy audits.
“The board agreed to add $20,000 to this year to continue it. We reached out to the contractor … we want to continue, and will keep the same contract price,” he said.
He asked the board to approve an amendment extending the contract to June 30, 2021.
“I think all the customers were happy with the work, at least the ones we heard back from,” McCullar said. “We can start back on these right away, if people allow them into their homes.”
He said there were a few homes on the list for February and March that weren’t completed, due to the pandemic.
“We’ll reach out to them and see if they’re interested, open it back up,” he said. “But we would want to start with the ones who signed up and never got the service.”
FPB pays Weatherization Plus, but offers the home audits free to its customers.
McCullar said $20,000 will “cover about 40-50 audits, which probably will meet the demand.”
Board member Stephen Mason asked McCullar about getting the word out on the program, in order to spread the service across different socioeconomic groups.
“We need to inform the broad spectrum of people of the possibility of saving money from these audits and taking advantage of them," Mason said.
To find out more about the audits, which FPB says are often the first step to making homes more energy-efficient, visit fpb.cc/home-energy-audit.
In other business, the board also unanimously approved creating a new position — cable telecommunications assistant superintendent. The minimum starting pay will be $79,988 for the salaried position, which is in the current year’s budget.
Staff plans to post the position internally and externally simultaneously.
The FPB directors’ next monthly meeting will be 5 p.m. Aug. 18 at the FPB administration building, 151 Flynn Ave.
