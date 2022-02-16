The Frankfort Plant Board’s meeting on Tuesday featured a public hearing regarding an increase in the cable network pass-through fee. No members of the public were present.
The cable network pass-through fee would increase 53 cents, from from $59.66 to $60.19 effective May 1. Other items up for discussion at the public hearing included a rate increase for bulk cable 1, which includes hotels and dormitories, from $14.80 to $15.25 per month and bulk cable 2 rates, which affect office complexes, from $25.81 to $26.60 per month.
FPB’s program duplication policy was also changed, providing only digital files of programming recorded after July 1, 2021 and digital files, as well as DVDs, of programming recorded before July 1.
The rate changes will be voted on at FPB’s March meeting. Those wishing to submit comments may do so before the end of normal business hours on March 14 by either calling FPB at 502-352-4372 or visiting the website at fpb.cc.
FPB also spent time discussing a report on rate design done by consulting firm 1898 & Co., which was awarded the contract at FPB’s Oct. 19 meeting. According to the minutes from that meeting, FPB staff had recommended performing an electric rate study “due to recent changes in service options driven by new technologies and customer preferences” and would evaluate “growing distributed energy resources, electric vehicle charging, LED lighting and green tariff riders.”
Travis McCullar, FPB’s chief electric engineer, presented what he called “the high points” to fill in the FPB board members. McCullar touched on possible changes to FPB’s solar policy, which would allow solar energy systems over 30 kilowatts in size to be reimbursed at the wholesale market rate for surplus energy produced by their systems. Solar energy systems this large are typically used in large commercial or industrial settings.
Electric vehicle charging stations were mentioned as well. There are currently three stations available for free to the public with materials to build a fourth on the way. McCullar told the FPB board that 1898 & Co. recommended a plan be in place should they need to start charging drivers using the stations.
“Right now, to the public, those stations are free to use. If that’s no longer feasible down the road for whatever reason, if the city chooses they no longer want to pay the energy usage on those, we need a rate in hand that would be passed on to the drivers to use the equipment,” he explained.
He said 1898 & Co. also touched on whether rates should be changed if people are charging electric vehicles at home.
After the presentation, FPB Board Chair John Cubine stated that he wanted to make sure the information included in the report was presented to the public, as well as city and county officials, local school systems and local businesses. Board Vice Chair John Snyder stated he thought it would be best to hold a separate public hearing to discuss the report.
“I’m absolutely 100% that we need to have a public hearing,” he said. “I’m also, almost, pretty convinced that we need to have a public hearing separate from one of our regular board meetings. I think that this issue is too important to shun away 15 or 20 minutes that we would only have the bandwidth during a regular meeting. I think we’ve got a lot of people in the community who would be interested in this. A lot of our big ratepayers would be interested in it, I know the governments and schools, they’ll all be interested in it.”
After further discussion and input from other board members, the decision was made to have representatives from 1898 & Co. present to answer questions at the next FPB meeting in March and to hold a public hearing on the report in April.
Members of the public can find the report at https://fpb.cc/documents/2022-rates-draft-report. The next meeting will be March 15 at 5 p.m.
