The Frankfort Plant Board discussed several ongoing projects and initiatives at its monthly meeting Tuesday.
Chief among them was the latest round of power cutoffs for delinquent ratepayers. Customer Service Supervisor Cassie Estill said that on March 8 the utility disconnected services for 305 customers. Since then, it has reconnected 190 by putting the customers on payment plans. Ninety-one customers are still without utility service, and 24 units have been vacated.
Estill said 1,936 customers have been put on payment plans so far.
The state’s moratorium on power cutoffs due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic ended at the beginning of this year.
Chief Financial Officer David Denton said that FPB has reduced its past-due account total since then but that the number is still high: $2.7 million.
Though the total number of past-due accounts is around 3,750, only somewhat higher than the just under 3,000 average pre-COVID, the $2.7 million in past-due balances dwarfs the pre-COVID average of $800,000.
Board Chair John Cubine asked Denton about the likelihood of the utility being able to get back to $800,000. He said he’ll have more clarity on that question by the end of the month.
Denton pointed to resources for those who have experienced cutoffs, such as the Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund, the Resource Office for Social Ministries (ROSM) and Bluegrass Community Action.
Affirmative Action audit
FPB’s Affirmative Action numbers — measuring its treatment of minorities and women — are improving. However, there is still much to be desired, said Carol Dawson of the firm EEO Guidance.
Dawson completed an audit of FPB’s workforce practices regarding racial minorities and women.
A State Journal analysis last year found that the FPB’s workforce was more racially diverse than that of city and county governments, but less diverse than the county's general population.
FPB’s staff, as of October, was 9.6% nonwhite. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Franklin County’s minority population is 18.5%.
The auditor completed a “utilization analysis” of the FPB’s hiring and promotion processes across multiple departments. It compared availability of women and minority candidates in recruitment and promotion pools to the placement of those candidates in FPB’s workforce.
In several categories, it found FPB lacking.
In promotions, the analysis found an “adverse impact” against women and minorities in all departments of the organization. It recommended reviewing the files of the women and minority candidates who were not selected for promotions.
Human Resources Director Nichell Brown, who started in the role this winter, said that she would likely make recommendations for improving the utility’s hiring and promotion practices to the board this summer.
Other business
Board member Stephen Mason conducted public hearings on the utility’s planned Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and fiber-to-the-home service Nextband.
The board approved new rates for the utility’s cable TV service. Some packages saw a slight increase in monthly rate.
Cathy Lindsey, public information coordinator with the Frankfort Plant Board, discussed the potential for painting the water tank off U.S. 127 South near Dairy Queen. Lindsey said that in her interactions with citizens, she has received positive feedback about painting the tank.
“Everyone has a different opinion about what it should be, but they all agree that it would be nice to have something on the water tank,” Lindsey said.
Lindsey said the cost of painting the tank could range from $2,500 to $4,500. She said that the board will likely be presented with a recommendation by May.
