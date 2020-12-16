Several public comments regarding the Frankfort Plant Board's contract with the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KYMEA) were read at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Chief among them was a resolution drafted by Andy McDonald, who has been a consistent critic of KYMEA. FPB is currently KYMEA’s biggest customer.
The resolution included calls for KYMEA to be more open about its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) process, to not enter into any new coal or natural gas contracts before the IRP is completed, and to oppose more than three-year commitments to those resources in the future, among other proposals.
The resolution was forwarded to the board through the public input process, but also by board member Kathryn Dutton-Mitchell, who introduced the public comments and said that she appreciated hearing from the community.
The resolution’s main focus was to prioritize finishing the IRP and more studies before allowing KYMEA to lock the FPB into any longer-term deals.
Currently, the IRP process is slated to be finished next summer per KYMEA’s website. KYMEA CEO Doug Buresh, who was present at the meeting, indicated that KYMEA would need to consider new energy contracts soon, as the agency's contract with a Paducah power supply is up soon.
“Your diligence is needed to ensure that the KYMEA does not short-circuit the IRP process and try to sign a new coal or gas contract before the IRP is complete and reasonable time allowed for it to be reviewed by the public,” McDonald said in a live public comment to the board.
McDonald is the director of Apogee Climate & Energy Transitions and is a member of local environmentalist group Envision Franklin County.
Former FPB Chair Anna Marie Rosen, who recently fell short of a spot on city commission by just eight votes, also submitted a comment in support of McDonald’s resolution. She pointed to an upcoming deadline at which the KYMEA could adjust its power capacity — she said that the agency is already operating at excess capacity.
The FPB signed an All Requirements contract with KYMEA in 2016, meaning that it can’t opt out of certain energy contracts pursued by KYMEA.
“Cautious decisions, looking at each option, and buying only what is needed will benefit all KYMEA members,” Rosen wrote “The Paducah capacity should be reduced from 90 to 30 MW before the December 2020 deadline. Please vote in favor of the resolution being considered tonight and deliver it to KYMEA immediately.”
The FPB board did not bring the resolution to a vote, instead opting to have General Manager Gary Zheng report back to the board about at KYMEA’s meeting on Wednesday. They then plan to hold a special meeting where the board will decide what route to take leading up to KYMEA’s next meeting on Dec. 29 in which members are expected to vote regarding the Paducah deadline.
KYMEA CEO Doug Buresh was also present at the meeting and provided comments responding to each of McDonald’s points.
Buresh said that he agreed with the spirit of many of McDonald’s points made in the resolution, but pushed back on some of their implications and characterizations.
For instance, Buresh emphasized that KYMEA was being open about its IRP process and pointed to two community focus group sessions that the agency held this summer. And he disagreed that the current energy load was greater than what is needed.
He also warned against the board passing a resolution to not tie itself to a nonrenewable energy contract for greater than three years.
“We would hate to see there being a resolution on everything going longer than three years,” Buresh said. “… That could be something that you might not like in the future for a lot of reasons.”
FPB Chief Operating Officer Vent Foster largely agreed with Buresh.
“My concern would be when you start approving specific resolutions on specific things, you may end up getting stuck with unintended consequences,” Foster said.
Members of the board sounded off on the resolution, as well as Buresh’s response, but said they would not make a decision on any such resolution or new energy contract until a meeting is scheduled sometime between now and Dec. 29, when voting on a new energy contract could take place.
“I agree with the points, but not as restrictive as they are,” Board member Steve Mason said. “… I am with Andy and that group in some ways in the sense that I’m a cynical person enough to want to watch KYMEA. I do feel like we need to be watchful.”
Board members Dawn Hale and John Snyder agreed with some points of the resolution, but indicated that they were against adopting it wholesale for the sake of committing themselves to keeping utility rates low.
FPB Chair John Cubine directed staff to find a date where the board can hold a special meeting to discuss information that Zheng will hear on Wednesday to better inform the board on the subjects of the resolution as well as FPB’s vote in KYMEA’s next move.
