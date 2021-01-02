FPB.jpg

The Frankfort Plant Board building (The State Journal archive)

The Frankfort Plant Board has dropped Louisville Fox affiliate WDRB from its slate of channels offered to cable subscribers.

FPB representatives, in a press release, said the cable provider chose to drop WDRB at the start of 2021 due to an “unreasonable hike in fees.” 

Knowing how much the cost of cable to our customers has increased over the years, FPB appealed to WDRB to continue to offer the service at the same cost. WDRB refused,” the press release said. “Every other Louisville broadcast station came to FPB in 2020 with lower or flat rates except WDRB.”

FPB said that WDRB's fees were higher than other Louisville news stations, and that the higher costs would have cost FPB ratepayers in the long run.

“Higher fees paid to local stations would mean higher costs to FPB customers, which a survey of cable subscribers showed customers were not willing to pay,” the press release said.

FPB now carries three other Louisville-based stations: CBS affiliate WLKY, ABC affiliate WHAS and NBC affiliate WAVE.

WDRB issued a press release of its own, urging viewers to call FPB to ask for the provider to put WDRB back on its airwaves.

“This abrupt decision by the Frankfort Plant Board came after we had thought we had an agreement in place for the continued carriage of WDRB and a rejection of our offer to extend talks to give us more time,” the release said.

FPB similarly dropped WAVE at the start of 2018 due to disagreements over fees.

