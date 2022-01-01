FPB electric crew to assist with cleanup efforts in Mayfield

The Frankfort Plant Board sent a crew to Mayfield Saturday to help in the community’s cleanup efforts after western Kentucky was struck by a devastating tornado that impacted thousands on Dec. 10.
With seven linemen in tow, the group will focus on ground cleanup, including the removal of electrical lines, poles, transformers, trees, the cutting of wires from trees and more. The crew took some of their own equipment, such as a digger derrick truck, bucket truck, one-ton dump truck, tag-along trailer and pickup truck, according to a press release.
FPB Communications and Marketing Director Cathy Lindsey said it was not clear how long the crew’s help would be needed in Mayfield, but the FPB plans to adjust and change out employees if the work is continued for more than one to two weeks.
“It’s important for us to go down there because we know the importance of the mutual aid network and helping other municipal utilities who need the help, and that’s what being a municipal utility is all about,” she said. “We’re part of a network where we support each other. We’re local utilities helping other local utilities, and we know if we ever got in a situation where we needed help that folks from other municipalities would be here to help us, too.”
The FPB is part of a mutual aid network through the Kentucky Municipal Utilities Association (KMUA), which coordinates with the American Public Power Association who organizes crews from the more than 2,000 municipal utilities members to send to areas in need. This network makes resources rapidly available during a disaster and ensures that power is restored to those in need as quickly as possible while keeping outside entities from price gouging for labor and materials, an FPB press release said.
Lindsey added though it is part of the job of the FPB and its crews, workers genuinely enjoy helping others in need and have been grateful to be able to help neighboring communities in western Kentucky.
“They all volunteered to go, and they really like that part of the job because they like being able to help people. It’s an honor for them, and they know it’s important to help other people,” she said.
The FPB sent eight linemen to Princeton on Dec. 11, 2021, as part of an effort to restore power after tornadoes ripped through the homes and businesses of western Kentucky. Lindsey said five of the seven crew members traveling to Mayfield to assist in cleanup were part of the original group that helped restore power in Princeton.
Lindsey said she spoke with Mike Aldridge, a supervisor at FPB, who talked about the group’s experience and the work they performed in Princeton.
“They went and worked 16-hour days, and the Princeton Electric Plant Board fed them every meal. They pretty much ate, slept and worked,” she said. “That’s the first thing we have to do after these storms is get the power back on so people can start rebuilding.”
Lindsey said Aldridge spoke about how heartbreaking it was to see the Princeton community going through the rubble to pick of the pieces of a life they had there before the tornado.
“I did repost something that I saw on Facebook from a woman in Princeton who had been bragging on our crew. She said the crew was there to hang lines and they had some down time because they were waiting on a piece of equipment to get there, so instead of taking a break they came over and helped them go through their stuff and find things they were looking for and things they could keep out of a pile of rubble. She thanked them so much and thought it was so nice of these guys to do that when they could’ve taken a break,” Lindsey stated.
The crew will also work to see if there are any other needs the FPB can help fill and FPB will share that information with the community for those who would like to help.
Lindsey said interested residents can also contact the Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management for more information on traveling to western Kentucky to assist in cleanup efforts.
“It’s going to be a long process, especially in Mayfield because it was just destroyed. We’re going to try to keep the focus on things that are happening there if they still need continued help,” she said. “Personally, I have family that live in that area, and luckily none of them lost anything, but they have friends who have lost everything. I have a cousin who has nine people staying in her house right now because they have nowhere else to go.”
Those wishing to donate to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund can go to www.governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources and follow the instructions to donate.
