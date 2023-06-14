Frankfort Plant Board employees will receive a 5% across the board pay hike when the new fiscal year starts on July 1.

At Tuesday’s special-called meeting the board of directors unanimously approved the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) pay increase and at the same time suspended its midpoint policy, which currently gives employees whose salaries are below the “midpoint” of market value for their positions an additional 2% pay bump on Jan. 1.

