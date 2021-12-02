FPB establishes transmission charges with KyMEA

The Frankfort Plant Board met during a special-called meeting Wednesday.

The Frankfort Plant Board met during a special-called meeting Wednesday, where an agreement was reached regarding transmission charges. 

Board member John Snyder made a motion to move into closed session pursuant to KRS 61.810(1)(c) to discuss pending litigation regarding a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) matter. 

Communications and marketing director Cathy Lindsey said the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA) has been engaged in negotiations with Kentucky Utilities (KU) regarding transmission charges “for some time now.”

“These are the fees that we pay to move the electricity from the generation point to where it is used,” she said. 

While some issues are still being reviewed, Lindsey said the FPB directors approved an agreement Wednesday morning that establishes transmission charges for KyMEA and FPB going forward.  

The motion was made by Snyder, seconded by board member Jason Delambre and voted on unanimously. 

“Other KyMEA members will evaluate the agreement, as well. It is expected that the full KyMEA board will approve the agreement in a future meeting,” Lindsey said. 

These charges were not discussed publicly during the special-called meeting, but they are expected to be shared some time in the future after KyMEA has held a meeting to approve the agreement.

