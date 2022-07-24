The Frankfort Plant Board (FPB) voted to renew its contract with Blue Grass Community Action Partnership (BGCAP) to provide energy audits and weatherization improvements for low income households on Tuesday.
BGCAP is a non-profit corporation that dates back to 1964 that helps low income families with basic day-to-day needs. For the last two years, FPB and BGCAP have worked together to provide home energy audits and weatherization improvements for residents' homes, particularly in the colder months.
The partnership allows for BGCAP to take a close look at people's homes and help identify cost efficient ways to help keep the heat in, therefore making the house more energy efficient.
If a homeowner cannot afford upgrades like caulking around windows or fiberglass insulation, then BGCAP can use FPB funding. This year FPB has set aside $40,000 for this cause alone.
FPB Board Chair John Cubine says the partnership allows the company to help more of its customers by helping them save money.
"It makes it easier because they are a nonprofit," Cubine said. "They are not in the business of trying to sell anyone products. That way we have a contract and we just combine our money with theirs. A lot of people say that the plant board ought to be more involved and out there doing it. Well, we have been doing it for a number of years and we find this way to be simpler."
