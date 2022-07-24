The Frankfort Plant Board (FPB) voted to renew its contract with Blue Grass Community Action Partnership (BGCAP) to provide energy audits and weatherization improvements for low income households on Tuesday. 

BGCAP is a non-profit corporation that dates back to 1964 that helps low income families with basic day-to-day needs. For the last two years, FPB and BGCAP have worked together to provide home energy audits and weatherization improvements for residents' homes, particularly in the colder months. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription