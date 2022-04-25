FPB meeting April 19

Members of the Frankfort Plant Board listen to a recap of the presentation from 1898 & Co. about EV charging stations and renewable energy credits.

The Frankfort Plant Board recapped and discussed consulting firm 1898 & Co.’s electric rate study at Tuesday's meeting, including possible green tariffs and renewable energy certificates (RECs), as well as potential rates for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

A green tariff is defined by the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance as “a price structure or an electricity rate offered by a local utility and approved by the state's Public Utility Commission that allows eligible customers to source up to 100% of their electricity from renewable resources. Through a green tariff, customers can purchase both the energy from a renewable energy project, at a large-scale, and the associated Renewable Energy Certificates, which can help them advance their overall clean energy goals and contribute to emissions reductions.” 

Craig Brown, who represented the consulting firm, and FPB Chief Electric Engineer Travis McCullar took turns talking about the items from the presentation at the March 23 meeting

Brown reiterated the importance of RECs in helping advance renewable energy resources and explained that FPB had a couple of options for purchasing RECs.

“You can go on Green-e’s site and just see a list of utilities that are in the market. So, you can partner directly with a utility, there’s third party vendors that can actually manage this process for you,” he said. “You could probably work directly with someone and hopefully start smaller, just so you have less risk up front.”

McCullar said he and FPB staff would like to draft some language to present at the next FPB meeting in May.

Another topic Brown and McCullar recapped was EV charging stations and how FPB may charge for usage in the future. McCullar informed the board that a DC fast charging station, otherwise known as a level three charger, had been ordered and was on the way. He said there was a plan to put it in downtown Frankfort.

Currently, Frankfort has three level two charging stations: one at Juniper Hill Park, one on Olive Street behind the Capital City Museum and one by River View Park. These typically take five to six hours to fully charge an EV, while a DC fast charging station can take 20 to 40 minutes.

Previously, Brown had suggested that FPB wait for a third party to come and install DC fast charging stations as part of the national EV charging network proposed by the federal government. However, Board Vice Chair John Snyder pointed out that the state would likely get to choose where the federally funded charging stations would be placed, and that it would end up being along a major thoroughfare, such as Interstate 64.

“Let’s put it this way, I don’t think the federal government is going to put one in downtown Frankfort,” he said.

McCullar said in informal conversations he had with the city, he felt they did not want to pay the rate for the DC fast charging station. Currently, the city pays for the electricity used at the three level two stations, but can choose to stop paying at any time.

McCullar said it would be a good idea to make sure FPB has an idea of what rates it would charge, both for the DC fast charging and level two stations in the event that the city chooses not to continue paying.

“I think if we can establish a rate for both types of equipment, we have them on the books. We don’t necessarily have to start applying that rate,” he said.

Because of the amount of electricity a DC fast charging station uses, McCullar said a time-of-use rate would be a good idea. This means the cost to use the charging station would change depending on the time of day and the demand on the power grid.

McCullar said that without the ability to charge different rates at times where the grid is experience peak demand, the EV chargers would not be viable.

“Especially with the DC charging, the on-peak charges are pretty substantial. They kind of make them almost prohibitive to use. I hate to use that phrase, but if we were to just stick with one flat rate, especially on the DC station, they kind of don’t make sense anymore,” he said.

The FPB board unanimously moved to hold a public hearing reviewing the recommendations made by staff regarding RECs and EV charging rates at its May meeting.

While the May meeting was originally scheduled for May 17, due to it being the day of the primary elections, FPB is looking at possible new dates. As of press time, no new date had been decided.

