Specialists from the Frankfort Plant Board Water Department are headed to Letcher County to help repair waterlines damaged from the floods. From left are Noah Goodlett, Josh Adams, Tim Casey and Bruce Bratton. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Frankfort Plant Board Water Superintendent Brian Bourne and Marketing and Communications Director Cathy Lindsey gave updates on water crews that were sent to eastern Kentucky to help restore water services to people affected by catastrophic flooding at Tuesday's meeting.
On Aug. 5, a four-person crew headed for Letcher County to assess what damage has been done to the county's water system and how to go about making repairs.
Several times over the last few years, FPB has sent teams from the electric department to assist other localities in getting power restored, but this was the first time a local water crew had been needed.
Bourne gave the board a quick summary of what the Letcher County system consisted of. The water system there has 200 miles of main. When FPB crews arrived, very few of the 3,200 customers had access to running water.
Lindsey then noted how small the Letcher County crew was and how they had more work than they could handle.
"They have four employees who work out on the system," Lindsey said. "The terrain there is just something we have never seen before. The worst areas that you have to go to to make repairs may only have two people on that line. But it is up in a holler and those people need water. So for us it was unbelievable to see the damage."
In the two weeks since the workers left, a second crew has gone out to relieve the one that went out two weeks ago.
"It has been very humbling for the guys," Bourne told the board. "When they got there, only about 5% of the customers had water. So they really did need help and we were glad to provide that help."
Lindsey then showed a video that consisted of interviews with the crews as well as footage of the devastation to the towns in the area.
As of Tuesday night, more than 85 miles of water main were functioning and bringing water to more than 1,800 customers in the area.
