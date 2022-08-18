Frankfort Plant Board Water Superintendent Brian Bourne and Marketing and Communications Director Cathy Lindsey gave updates on water crews that were sent to eastern Kentucky to help restore water services to people affected by catastrophic flooding at Tuesday's meeting. 

On Aug. 5, a four-person crew headed for Letcher County to assess what damage has been done to the county's water system and how to go about making repairs.

FPB Water crew.jpg

Specialists from the Frankfort Plant Board Water Department are headed to Letcher County to help repair waterlines damaged from the floods. From left are Noah Goodlett, Josh Adams, Tim Casey and Bruce Bratton. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

