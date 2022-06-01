The Frankfort Plant Board held a public hearing regarding a proposed water rate increase during a special board meeting on Monday.
The rate hike would come in the form of a 64 cent add-on to a fixed $9 monthly charge for residential customers. If it is approved at the regular monthly meeting on June 21, the added charge will go into effect starting July 1.
According to the proposal, an additional 64 cents will be added every July 1 through fiscal year 2026.
The volumetric rates would not be affected.
The rate increase was recommended by Gannett Fleming, an engineering firm out of Pennsylvania hired to study FPB’s service allocation and rate design. The board approved the firm's findings during the May 16 regular meeting.
Tom Marshall, a local attorney who has done extensive work in public utility law and a FPB customer for more three decades, was the only person who spoke at meeting. He told the board that he would like them to reassess the study.
For more than 10 minutes Marshall made points regarding rate design, cost drivers that increase rates and rate comparisons with other companies.
“Rate design is an opportunity for you to reach out a little beyond a simple calculation," Marshall said. “Rate designs deserve more of you attention. They are not always a numbers in and numbers out calculation for an entire class. Especially for the residential class of customers.”
He went on to ask what is fair and appropriate for residential customers. Marshall noted that there are other methods to charge in ways to help lower income neighborhoods better afford the service.
On Marshall’s last point regarding rate comparison he noted that there should be a price difference between FPB and rate with utility companies such as Kentucky American Water.
“Remember, Kentucky American is a subsidiary of a for-profit, investor-owned water utility,” he said. “There should be a great deal of difference between them and you.”
After Marshall’s comments, FPB Chair John Cubine thanked him and asked his colleagues if it was possible for FPB staff and consultants to look at Marshall’s comments and address them before the matter comes to a vote at the next meeting.
Board member John Snyder, noted that tacking on the higher rate is necessary in this market.
“I think the comparison to Kentucky American is the comparison we make,” Snyder said. “If we don’t do it, we’ll probably end up being Kentucky American. What is our other option out there?”
Both Marshall and Snyder noted that, even if the board does vote in favor of the rate increase at the June board meeting, that it can still make changes to rate accordingly in the coming months and years.
The board is accepting public comment on the matter until 5 p.m. on June 20. Anyone who would like to submit a comment can call FPB at 502-352-4372 or go to the FPB website.
