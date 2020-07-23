Tuesday's meeting of the Frankfort Plant Board directors resulted in a budget amendment members are particularly proud of — increasing the customer electricity rebate by $400,000.
CFO David Denton said for fiscal year 2020-21, the board included $1.6 million to refund to ratepayers from wholesale power savings. He said in June, they were informed they would receive $400,000 as they “move away” from the old contract with Kentucky Utilities (KU) to the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA).
The additional $400,000 from KU was referred to by the board as a “wholesale power true-up from the previous supplier.”
Issuance of the rebate will begin in August to all eligible FPB electric customers.
The board switched wholesale suppliers from KU to KyMEA in May 2019, a move that is expected to save FPB around $5 million a year on wholesale power expense, assuming normal usage patterns.
Denton said for customers to be eligible for the rebate, they had to be a customer on May 1, 2020, which marked the beginning of the second year of power savings on the new contract. It will be issued as a credit on electric bills.
In a press release following the meeting, the board said the credit will be based on the total dollar value of the customer's last 12 months (May 2019-April 2020) of electric bills as a percentage of all FPB electric consumer bills for the same period. Based on this structure, the average residential customer will receive approximately $42 in rebate credit to their bill.
The budget amendment was unanimously approved to show the new $2 million rebate.
