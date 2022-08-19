The Frankfort Plant Board discussed the possibility of incorporating electric vehicles into its service fleet over the next several years during Tuesday's monthly meeting. 

During the Informational segment of the meeting, Leigh Ann Philips, director of support services, told the board that staff is interested in buying or leasing a limited number of electric vehicles on a trial basis. 

