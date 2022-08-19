The Frankfort Plant Board discussed the possibility of incorporating electric vehicles into its service fleet over the next several years during Tuesday's monthly meeting.
During the Informational segment of the meeting, Leigh Ann Philips, director of support services, told the board that staff is interested in buying or leasing a limited number of electric vehicles on a trial basis.
"The staff recommends the slow approach in introducing [electric vehicles] into FPB's fleet," she began. "Electric vehicles are relatively new and there is little data as to how they perform in day-to-day work settings. Staff prefers to purchase or lease one or two in the next fiscal year and collect data on the vehicle for a year or so, so that we can make a more informed decision on adding additional electric vehicles."
Outside of information gathering, Philips said that staff prefers the slow approach so that FPB would be able to install battery chargers that are suitable for electric vehicles work vehicles. She also noted that there is a high cost associated with the chargers, around $10,000 for a level two charger and $100,000.
Phillips added that there is a handful of vehicles that are scheduled to be replaced in the next year. One is a truck used by FPB security, as well as three cable installer vans.
The window to order the 2023 electric pickup truck model from Ford has already passed so they can look into it in for the next year, she noted.
"The vans that we have been purchasing are the Ford Transit van mid-roof. The electric vehicle version is an E Transit mid-roof," Phillips said. "The range for the van is 116 miles and the range would be a little bit less with the weight of tools and equipment added."
Even with the added weight, the range puts the vans well within the average daily mileage of 48.47 miles per day.
After Phillips concluded her report, the board proceeded to talk about the electric vehicle trend and how it might be worked into the FPB mission.
They touched on the fact that options for electric cars and trucks would get wider as time went on and that the slow approach would provide time for FPB officials to figure out how to build the best infrastructure to support a bigger electric fleet.
Board member Kathryn Dutton-Mitchell asked about the possibility of continuing with the slow and deliberate approach to incorporating electric vehicles into the fleet.
"The industry is constantly changing on this," Dutton-Mitchell said. "But you have done the work with the inventory and other factors. It is just a matter of looking at them again each time. I am wondering if we can consider the staff drafting a policy that would be in line with this approach, just so we can codify it and know that it is there."
Phillips noted that the policy could be added to FPB's current fleet replacement policy.
The board of directors asked her to look at crafting the addition so that it could be presented during the September board meeting.
