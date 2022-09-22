The Frankfort Plant Board is getting prepared for some tough financial months this winter as the economic forecasts for the nation indicate worsening inflation.
On Tuesday night the board heard a presentation from president and CEO of Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA) Doug Buresh about why his agency is looking to amend how many "days cash on hand" (DCOH) it maintains.
KyMEA is a not-for-profit joint public agency that provides 11 localities across the commonwealth with power, including FPB customers. Per regulation handed down by its board of directors, KyMEA must have a certain number of DCOH.
Buresh said that DCOH is to be used for working capital, collateral requirements and reserve funds. Due to the funds not being considered profit, they are reinvested back into operating expenses, which in turn keeps rates down at the consumer level.
In 2018 the KyMEA board of directors set a goal to have 90 days DCOH by the end of the fiscal year 2024.
Buresh told the board that since fiscal year 2021 the board of directors has had to lower the minimum DCOH to 40 days each year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By lowering the amount of days, KyMEA was able to decrease the rate on wholesale power by 4.1% in FY 2021 and offset losses in FY 2022 by drawing from a rate stabilization fund.
He then noted that going forward, things are not looking much better as inflation nationwide is looking to reach a 14-year high.
"I talked to the [KyMEA] board members and they said we better not get too far behind here," Buresh said. "Why don't we just change our three consecutive months to one month, because we know we are falling below. If we get behind, it will impact rates for next year."
The matter that was being presented to the FPB board was whether or not they should direct the FPB representative, General Manager Gary Zheng, to vote in favor of the measure decreasing the amount of DCOH at the KyMEA board of directors meeting on Thursday night.
The proposed cost adjustment states, "if the current month's Days Cash on Hand < the minimum days cash on hand for the same month, then the Energy Cost Adjustment (ECA) shall be computed and collected."
The FPB voted unanimously to support the measure.
Buresh said that the FPB would see the difference on the KyMEA bill starting in October. Once that bill comes out, the FPB will have to decide if and how any extra costs get passed on to the consumer.
