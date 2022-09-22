The Frankfort Plant Board is getting prepared for some tough financial months this winter as the economic forecasts for the nation indicate worsening inflation.

On Tuesday night the board heard a presentation from president and CEO of Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA) Doug Buresh about why his agency is looking to amend how many "days cash on hand" (DCOH) it maintains. 

