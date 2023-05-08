Frankfort Plant Board and partners throughout North America kicked off Drinking Water Week, a decades-long tradition led by the American Water Works Association, on Monday.

Taking place May 7-13 this year, Drinking Water Week is a celebration recognizing the vital role water plays in everyday life for both water professionals and the communities they serve. 

FPB logo

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription