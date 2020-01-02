Fox channels aired by the Frankfort Plant Board will not face a disruption of service, following negotiations to continue offering the channels on hundreds of cable companies across the nation.
The National Cable Television Cooperative, which represents FPB and other small cable companies, reached an agreement with the Fox Corp., according to a press release from FPB. Earlier this week, the municipal utility released a statement that said Fox was seeking an increase that was 10 times the rate of inflation for cable companies to air the company's networks, including FOX News, FOX Business and Fox Sports 1 and 2.
FPB will consider the contract at its next monthly meeting on Jan. 21 and encourages customers to provide the board with input by visiting https://fpb.cc/boardfeedback.
“FPB appreciates the customers’ support during the negotiations and values customer feedback,” Thursday’s release said.
Cathy Lindsey, a spokeswoman for FPB, said that the municipal utility does not have a copy of the agreement yet, and it could not share a copy regardless because such agreements "are considered proprietary information." After the board considers a cable rate increase, the information is distributed.
"We do not yet know the specific impact the Fox agreement will have on cable rates. We have not seen a copy of the agreement," she said.
If a change in the rate is required, the board can set a date at the January meeting "when details about the rate changes due to programming fees across the entire channel lineup will be available."
According to FPB's website, a classic cable package is currently $67 and a preferred cable package is $77.50.