Power outage

The Frankfort Plant Board has scheduled a power outage from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Big Eddy area. 

The outage is necessary to make permanent repairs to electric lines over the Kentucky River that were damaged during a storm Wednesday. 

The outage will affect all of Big Eddy, Big Eddy Beach Road and Travis Circle.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription