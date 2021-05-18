The Frankfort Plant Board has scheduled an intentional power outage from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday for parts of South Frankfort.

FPB logo

FPB crews will be upgrading the utility's facilities and an electric outage is required.

The outage will affect Capital Avenue going east to the Kentucky River from State Street to Battle Alley, including Murray, Paul Sawyier, East Second, Third and Fourth streets and East Todd Street. A few houses off Lafayette, Shelby, Shaw and Woodland may also be affected.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription