The Frankfort Plant Board is requesting members of the public to report any purple street lights. 

FPB Purple Lights

Because of a bad seal on the LED street lights, moisture gets into the chip that controls their color. The manufacturer of the lights is sending FPB replacement light fixtures so they can replace the faulty lights. 

Those who come upon these faulty street lights are asked to please report them to Wanda McDonald at 502-352-4412 or email wfmcdonald@fewpb.com, and to please include an address and, if possible, a pole number, which is usually about 6 feet high on the pole. 

