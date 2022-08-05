Specialists from the Frankfort Plant Board Water Department are headed to Letcher County to help repair waterlines damaged from the floods. Left to right, Noah Goodlett, Josh Adams, Tim Casey, Bruce Bratton. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
After more than a week of waiting for the call, the Frankfort Plant Board is sending a team of specialists to help restore running water to eastern Kentucky after floods laid waste to the area.
A four-person crew headed for Letcher County on Friday morning to assess what damage has been done to the county's water system and how to go about making repairs.
FPB Water Superintendent Brian Bourne said right now there are a lot of unknowns when it comes to what the crew will be facing in the days and possibly weeks ahead.
"I think all these counties are trying to do assessments right now," Bourne said. "They are trying to figure out what all needs to be repaired and what kind of materials they are going to need to get. I think that is where most of them are at."
While FPB Electric has been called out regularly to help other municipalities restore power after natural disasters, Bourne said that this will be the first time in memory that the water department has been asked to render aid.
"My guys are very eager to go out and help people," he said. "Not only that, the whole department is willing to go if need be."
The plan for right now is to rotate crews out on a weekly basis while making sure FPB customers continue to have services in Frankfort.
There are all kinds of logistical matters that go along with this mission. The crew rolled out with two work trucks, loaded with equipment and tools, including but not limited to an excavator and an all-terrain utility vehicle. Perhaps the most unexpected item is a full-sized camper.
Due to the widespread destruction caused by the floods, options for lodging are few. So to make sure they have a roof overhead, the crew's supervisor, Tim Casey, is bringing his personal camper.
"I'm looking forward to helping people," he said, just before rolling out. "This will be our first time being able to go and help and there are a lot of people who need help. What the guy over there [Letcher County] told us is that what we will be seeing and expecting is beyond anything that we have ever dealt with."
