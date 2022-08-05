After more than a week of waiting for the call, the Frankfort Plant Board is sending a team of specialists to help restore running water to eastern Kentucky after floods laid waste to the area.

A four-person crew headed for Letcher County on Friday morning to assess what damage has been done to the county's water system and how to go about making repairs. 

Specialists from the Frankfort Plant Board Water Department are headed to Letcher County to help repair waterlines damaged from the floods. Left to right, Noah Goodlett, Josh Adams, Tim Casey, Bruce Bratton. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
FPB Water Superintendent Brian Bourne, left, leads a quick prayer for safety before his crew begins the trip to Letcher County. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
The FPB vehicles and Tim Casey's personal camper staged in front of the Hickory Drive facility before heading east on Friday morning. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

