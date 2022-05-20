Like just about everything in the current economy, Frankfort Plant Board water customers may soon see more costly bills.
FPB is considering a water rate increase that would have customers paying an additional 2 cents per day over the next four years.
“Things could be a lot worse. It’s 64 cents per month for residential customers,” explained FPB Chief Financial Officer David Denton at Monday’s meeting. “It’s about the lowest impact we think we could bring and we have to do something.”
The increase would affect the fixed monthly customer charge not the volumetric rate, which is projected to stay at its current cost of $5.55 per 1,000 gallons for residential customers for the four-year time period.
Presently, the majority of residential customers pay a $9 per month charge. Under the proposal, that would increase to $9.64 starting on July 1; $10.28 starting in fiscal year 2024; $10.91 in FY 2025; and $11.55 in FY 2026.
The customer charge hike was recommended by Gannett Fleming, a Pennsylvania-based engineering firm, who conducted a cost of service allocation study and customer rate design for the plant board and presented it at Monday’s meeting.
The last time FPB conducted a cost of service study, which looked at how costs are allocated, was in 2016. Results determined that the municipal utility’s revenue was falling short of its revenue requirements and the plant board began to work on ways to recoup revenue from the customer classes that are driving the cost.
Staff came back to the board with a five-year rate track that started in August 2016 and was to run through 2021.
“We ended up only implementing three of those five years of rate changes to our customers because there was a delay in the reservoir construction,” Denton explained.
In November, the FPB board approved an agreement with Gannett Fleming to do an updated cost of service study.
“We delayed two of the five years with increases because the idea is if we don’t have to raise rates to our customer owners we don’t want to,” Denton said. “We’re asking for and the study projects a 2.5% increase in rates year over year for the next five years.
“There is a chance that we would need more than that and if so we’d come back to the board and ask for it.”
Connie Heppenstall, of Gannett Fleming, gave her analysis of the study, which takes all the revenue requirements and allocates them by customer classes — which include residential, commercial and public, industrial, private fire service and public fire service — to see what is driving the costs and to ascertain that the revenue from each class matches the cost of service. It determines how much it costs to run the water system.
As of June 30, 2021, the cost of service revenue requirements is $12,269,600. The revenue amount is $11,586,681 and with the proposed rate increase the projected revenue would be $12,269,803.
According to the study, the residential class is responsible for 55.6% of the cost of service and is currently bringing in 52.2% of the revenue. If the plant board votes to approve the rate increase, the residential class revenue would rise to 52.9%.
“You can see the proposed increase an 8.8% increase in the residential class over four years, 5.2% for commercial and public, and 10.6% for the industrial class for a total of 7.2%,” Heppenstall said.
The factors driving the additional revenue requirements are increases in operation and maintenance expenses as well as depreciation expense.
“You’ve seen some decrease in usage,” Heppenstall stated. “So when you balance those two things, you know you’re going to need an increase in rates.”
The proposed rate increase on the customer charge is expected to give the plant board stability.
“There’ll be no increase to residential or commercial volumetric charges,” she said.
However, customers in the industrial class will see a slight raise in volumetric charges because a greater part of their bill is the volumetric rate compared to the residential class where the fixed charge makes a larger portion of the bill.
Even though FPB residential rate customers will be paying an additional 64 cents per month each year for the next four years, Heppenstall pointed out that the rates are still below the Kentucky American rate.
Present residential FPB customers in the city who use 3,000 gallons per month pay $25.65. In four years, if the proposed rates are approved that total will be $28.29.
County customers paying the residential rate are currently billed $28.47. With the proposed rate hike, they will be paying $31.08 four years from now.
Kentucky American customers are billed $33.85 per month for the same usage.
“That probably will not be (Kentucky American’s) rate in four years, as you know. They’ll probably be going for a rate increase at some point in the near future. I don’t know,” Heppenstall added.
She also encouraged FPB to look at its rates every year — especially in an inflationary environment. Because, she warned, the numbers she is projecting may be different one or two years down the road.
“This is my recommendation now but … be aware that this may increase even more than I am projecting. Hopefully not,” Heppenstall said.
FPB Board Chair John Cubine mentioned that the cost of chemicals is also getting more expensive. Currently, the plant board is spending roughly $500,000 per year, but may cost an additional $350,000 next year.
The plant board has also invested in the new $7 million reservoir and $3 million in smart meters for the water division.
Denton noted that FPB has been a good job of containing costs, but told the board that there continues to be a decrease in water sales and usage.
“Just in the last 10 months we’ve seen a 1.2% decrease in usage and in the last actual year a 1.7% decrease, over the last three years a 2.46% annual decrease in usage,” he explained. “So when you have a decrease in usage, most of your costs — 90% — are fixed and then you have rising operating costs you are going to have a situation where you have to make a rate adjustment.”
FPB Board Vice Chair John Snyder added that a part of that is appliances, which have become more efficient and are using less water. He also pointed out that there are less government workers in state office buildings.
“You’re at the point where you used to have 10,000 people in a building now you’re lucky to have 3,000 or 4,000 people in a building if you’ve got that. The water is just not getting used,” he stated, saying that it makes more sense to increase the customer charge instead of the volumetric rate.
Speaking to the community-at-large, Denton stressed that growth would help the plant board in the same way that it helps most government agencies and school systems.
“I think any pro-growth opportunities we have in this community at the city or county level in our service territory to increase growth, increase water sales due to our cost structure would take pressure off our water rate trajectory,” he explained.
The board approved the cost of service and rate study and will host a public hearing on the proposed rate increase at 1 p.m. on May 31. It will consider the rate increase for final action at the June board meeting.
“I don’t think anybody in this current economy is looking for ways to increase costs but to have clean drinking water reliable for 2 cents more a day is not a terrible investment,” Cubine added.
